Unlike the CDC, The WHO says do NOT vaccinate children



















The World Health Organization issued new guidance on childhood vaccinations on Monday. The WHO’s advice to parents is — do not vaccinate your children. That isn’t what the CDC has on their website, by the way.

“Children should not be vaccinated for the moment,” the WHO said. “There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.”

And we thought the science was settled. Dr. Fauci has been running around insisting everyone gets vaccinated, even children who rarely spread the virus or get it. Schools are insisting that children should be vaccinated.

The WHO’s guidance does not correspond with that of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, according to its website:

“CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19,” the CDC says. “Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. People who are fully vaccinated can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic. Learn more about what you and your child or teen can do when you have been fully vaccinated. Children 12 years and older are able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.”

Yet, there are reports that children are experiencing heart inflammation in rare cases, but in relatively significant numbers when compared with the minute risk that the SARS-CoV-2 virus poses to young people.

As of June 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration had confirmed 323 cases of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, or pericarditis, inflammation of the sac that surrounds the heart, in people younger than 30 who had received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s out of more than 310 million doses administered in the U.S., reports kgns.

The CDC thinks the vaccine is still the way to go, but should colleges be demanding it?

“This may be coincidental, a person may be predisposed to this, it may be as we see often in this vaccine that our own immune system starts reacting in an inflammatory way against our own muscles,” Dr. Michael Welch, an allergist and immunologist at Rady Children’s Hospital, told NBC 7 in San Diego.

If you say this on Facebook or Twitter or some of the other platforms, you will likely be censored for spreading fake news.

