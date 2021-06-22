Google funded Daszak, the COV guy, explaining Big Tech’s massive cover-up



















For over a year, Google has worked hard to keep us from learning the origin of coronavirus. We were told it came from nature without any evidence whatsoever. In actuality, all evidence points to it coming from Wuhan.

What we didn’t know is that Google has funded its cause. They funded the illicit operation. Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, offered him money and other resources. That is contained in the emails they exchanged.

Peter Daszak has been recused from his role on the Lancet’s Covid-19 Commission following a series of exposés by The National Pulse. Daszak is done and Fauci is on his way out.

Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance, has continually pushed people away from the idea that the virus is man-made and came from the Wuhan lab. Daszak’s partner in this has been Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIAID.

Daszak is our prime suspect and Google is his partner as he funded gain-of-function research outside the bounds of the regulations.

It’s a very shocking story. It appears to be a massive cover-up of a virus that was illicitly created in the Wuhan lab. Google weighed in to squash that theory for which there is evidence.

Watch:

Dr. Fauci is almost done.

.@RandPaul says it might take a congressional subpoena to get all of the COVID-19 emails from Dr. Fauci and the other government “experts.” Let’s do it.pic.twitter.com/kBI2NksuQR — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) June 21, 2021

Related

















