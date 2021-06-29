Nevada’s most beautiful woman is a transgender



















A transgender woman was crowned Miss Nevada USA at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa on Sunday, a first and historic moment in the pageant’s history the Left says. Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will compete for the Miss USA title in November.

The Miss Nevada USA account posted to Instagram, ‘Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna 👑 History made!’

Kataluna competed with 21 other women this weekend. She took the title of Miss Silver State USA in March, a precursor to the Miss Nevada USA event.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, in part: “Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride.”

Kataluna, a Filipino American, made all of her own gowns.

There was a time that you couldn’t compete if you had any enhancement surgery but no more. The real first is a bio-male won. People can change their physical characteristics but not gender, at least not yet. The Left is muddying the waters.

Women will stop competing in some states since Transgenders will have the edge, at least in blue states.

The Left is obsessed with firsts and this is another first. They’ll eventually run out of firsts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kataluna Enriquez (@mskataluna)

CONGRATULATIONS TO KATALUNA ENRIQUEZ, THE NEW MISS NEVADA USA! SHE WILL BE THE FIRST TRANS WOMAN TO COMPETE AT MISS USA! HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! pic.twitter.com/L5oRahG4c6 — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) June 28, 2021

