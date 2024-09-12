Woman Charged Over Accidental WATER GUN Shooting

In Trudeau’s Canada, accidental use of a water gun can get you arrested. Norfolk County, Ontario resident Wendy Washik, 58, has been charged with “assault with a weapon” after accidentally squirting a bystander with water during a water gun fight with some neighborhood children.

Wendy Washik, a 58-year-old educational assistant in Simcoe, Ont., says she was having a water gun fight with a ten-year-old during the party on Sept. 1 when things took a left turn.

Washik claims she accidentally sprayed a neighbor cutting his grass roughly three feet away, getting his chest wet. Despite apologizing profusely, the 58-year-old educational assistant says the neighbor called the police.

“I was apologizing over and over and over again because it was not intentional to hit him with the water,” Washik told CHCH News.

After arriving at the scene, Norfolk County OPP charged her with assault with a weapon. As a result, Washik says that the school board she works at has placed her on leave pending the resolution of the court proceedings.

Her name and address were released, but not the lunatic’s name and address. He is a known neighborhood agitator, who calls police over nothing.

Now facing expensive lawyer fees, Washik’s daughter has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the legal battle ahead.

The Trudeau Government isn't just cleaning legal hunting rifles off the mean suburban streets of Canada. OPP has arrested "white supremacists" for Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremism (IMVE) after a woman accidentally sprayed a neighbor with a water gun. (These will be the… pic.twitter.com/Bq1ibW6mA7 — Wiretap Media (@WiretapMediaCa) September 12, 2024