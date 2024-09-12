The Gateway Hotel, a Tren de Aragua Hotel, Was Shut Down

By
M DOWLING
-
1
12

The Gateway Hotel in El Paso, Texas, has housed suspected Tren de Aragua members. The District Attorney filed an injunction to shut them down, at least temporarily. The residents are violent, dangerous, and don’t care who or what they destroy. It’s overrun by people here illegally, and many appear to be criminals.

There is blood on the walls, one man was hit with a crowbar, gunfire is heard inside the building, and the furniture is destroyed. A 14-year-old was raped. Police received nearly 700 police calls to the hotel in one year.

So much for the Biden-Harris regime claiming none of this is happening.

These monsters are everywhere, pouring in over our open borders for about two years.


