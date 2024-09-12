The Gateway Hotel, a Tren de Aragua Hotel, Was Shut Down

The Gateway Hotel in El Paso, Texas, has housed suspected Tren de Aragua members. The District Attorney filed an injunction to shut them down, at least temporarily. The residents are violent, dangerous, and don’t care who or what they destroy. It’s overrun by people here illegally, and many appear to be criminals.

There is blood on the walls, one man was hit with a crowbar, gunfire is heard inside the building, and the furniture is destroyed. A 14-year-old was raped. Police received nearly 700 police calls to the hotel in one year.

So much for the Biden-Harris regime claiming none of this is happening.

These monsters are everywhere, pouring in over our open borders for about two years.

Inside The Gateway Hotel, Texas, Reportedly Housing Tren de Aragua Gang Members Destroyed furniture, shattered windows, and splattered, dried, red/brown stains (potentially blood splatter) Tenants say Venezuela Gang took the hotel over “They tried to hit me with a crowbar.… pic.twitter.com/ClkIEuMy4d — Gabriela Iglesias (@iglesias_gabby) September 12, 2024

WATCH: One El Paso resident describes living in the Gateway Hotel, which is being shut down because it’s been overrun by illegal immigrants. “There’s blood on some of the walls, and there’s been multiple incidences with gunfire inside the building.” If Colin Allred is elected… pic.twitter.com/tWhQyrk9wj — Team Cruz (@TeamTedCruz) September 12, 2024

The Gateway Hotel in El Paso Texas is forced to close after the owner received a temporary injunction and restraining order by the County Attorney for alleged criminal activity and suspicions of “Tren De Aragua” gang members in the hotel including the rape of a 14 year old. pic.twitter.com/1lGGagZFx2 — marina (@marinasmigielsk) September 11, 2024