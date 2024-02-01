Woman Deliberately Mows Down NYPD Officer, Charged with Assault

NYPD Officer Diaz was struck by a Lexis that had been going the wrong way on Park Ave. on Wednesday. The driver got out at E 71st St. with her hands up and was immediately cuffed.

Shahara Doula, 24, appeared in court on Friday, January 19th. According to court documents, she allegedly told investigators she just smoked weed and said, “F these cops. He wouldn’t move. I told the cop I wanted to go straight, and he wouldn’t move, so I hit him. I did it on purpose.”

Officer Diaz could have been killed. PBA president Patrick Henry visited Officer Diaz in the hospital after suffering a broken leg. He questions why Doula wasn’t charged with attempted murder.

“It’s clear that she tried to mow down a New York City police officer. The criminal justice system is broken.

In court, Doula’s attorney said the Brooklyn woman suffers from bipolar disorder, is on medication, and gets mental health help.” That is not an excuse.

Officer Diaz was struck Wednesday while guarding another vehicle linked to an unrelated high-end robbery on Madison Ave.

The incident happened on January 17th as assaults on NYPD cops are reportedly up 40% over the past two years. Until these individuals are punished for assaulting New York City police officers, they’re going to continue.

Her bail was only $25,000.

She was only charged with vehicular assault, assault, reckless endangerment, and impaired driving charges, and not attempted murder. She’ll plea that down.

Notice the officer was a man of color. The Left usually likes to say it’s racism. Now, they claim police of color are racist. The rules are everchanging, but one thing is certain: New York City is being destroyed, and it’s very unsafe. The police are leaving the job as fast as they can.

Related