Alix Aharon of GenderMapper breaks down the massive exploitation of gender clinics [Metoidioplasty]. “It takes two implants and stuffs them in the body of a woman so she can kind of feel like she has testicles…they’ll take 200 thousand dollars for this.”

Emiliann Lorenzen interviewed Alix Aharon, who runs the Gender Mapping Project and is the co-founder of Partners for Ethical Care.

They discuss the project, the medicalization of trans-identified people, and transgenderism’s link to pornography.

Unbelievable:

Here is a sample of the abuse:

This is what the left is trying to normalize. Disfigurement and mutilation of children's bodies. https://t.co/VFrodDRaOc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 15, 2022

