Woman Set on Fire on the Subway Identified

The woman set on fire and burned to death on December 22nd on a New York subway was identified as Debrina Kawam, from Toms River. However, she appeared to be homeless.

The woman was alive when she was set on fire. The woman had a mobility issue owing to which she could not react to the fire promptly and stood up only when she was completely burned. A walker and several bags were found nearby,

She was sleeping on the train when an illegal alien from Guatemala, Sebastian Zepeta-Calil, was deported once and returned to the United States last year.

He watched while she burned to death, and at one point, he was seen fanning the flames. An officer walked by without trying to help her. Passersby did nothing, with one videotaping the horror.

This is so sad. What happened to her in life that made her end up sleeping on a train and homeless? A typical pretty teenager and such a terrible end.

