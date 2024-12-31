Biden Pulls Another Rotten Trick Pre-Inauguration

Joe Biden’s Interior Department proposed a plan to stop oil and gas drilling in part of Nevada before Donald Trump gets elected.

There is a 90-day public comment period before it can go into effect, so Trump’s administration gets to decide.

However, even if they decide to allow oil and gas drilling, this opens the door to endless lawsuits based on Biden’s new proposal.

Biden’s Easy Transition for Donald Trump Continues.

Fox News reported that the Department of the Interior announced plans to pursue a 20-year ban on oil and gas leases in 264,000 acres of Nevada’s Ruby Mountains on Monday.

The administration applied to withdraw the acreage from any potential leasing, which initiated a two-year ban on new mineral leases in the area during the approval process. The proposal now heads into a 90-day public comment period, which will fall under the Trump administration.

During Trump’s first administration, the Forest Service studied whether 54,000 acres could be leased for oil and gas drilling in the Ruby Mountains.

In 2019, thousands opposed the idea, and it was rejected.

Biden isn’t coming up with this on his own.

