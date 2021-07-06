Women’s soccer team disrespects 98-year-old WWII vet pre-Olympics



















A 98-year-old World War II veteran, Peter DuPre played the Star-Spangled Banner on his harmonica before the women’s soccer team’s send-off before the Olympics. Several of the women showed their utter disrespect for this man who fought for their right to hate their country.

Watch how these women show their disdain for the USA with their hands behind their backs, turned away from the flag and the veteran.

These are the people we have representing us??? I will root for anyone but them.

Watch these repulsive little witches:

98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021

