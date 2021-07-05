Army to force vaccinations on all personnel



















The Army appears ready to mandate vaccines for all soldiers. Some say it’s to rid the army of right-leaning soldiers.

“The Army has directed commands to prepare to administer mandatory COVID-19 vaccines as early as Sept. 1, pending full Food and Drug Administration licensure,” the Army Times reported.

“The directive came from an execute order sent to the force by Department of the Army Headquarters.”

Is this constitutional? Not that the Left cares.

The same reports are coming out of the Navy.

“As COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to inch upward and cases continue to fall across America, the Navy’s top personnel officer said this week that sailors should expect the vaccine to become mandatory in the not-too-distant future,” the Navy Times reported.

“Speaking at a Facebook townhall event, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell noted that the vaccine remains voluntary for now because of its emergency-use status,” the Navy Times continued. “But when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves the vaccines, the Navy will likely make it mandatory, like the flu jab, Nowell said.”

“When it’s formally approved, which we expect pretty soon, we’ll probably go to that,” he told one sailor.

“That question will be moot,” Nowell added.

According to Department of Defense data, approximately 72 percent of sailors are fully vaccinated, while 82 percent of sailors have received at least one COVID shot.

