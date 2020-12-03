Wood & Powell say don’t vote R, some ask “…have you lost your freaking MIND?”

Lin Wood wants Georgians to stay home and not vote on January 5th for the two Republicans in the senatorial race, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Sidney Powell also told all Georgians to stay home on January 5th, thus handing the Senate to the radical Democrats.

There is no good reason to not vote for the Republican senators, but there are myriad reasons to vote for them.

Both Wood and Powell have wrecked the reputations of the top Republicans in the state without providing any evidence. While the secretary of state’s handling of the election process is up for harsh criticism, we’ve yet to see how Governor Kemp is a criminal. The end result could be for Georgians to allow Democrats to take the two senatorial seats.

To not vote Republican would ensure the United States’ quick destruction.

If Democrats win the Senate, they plan to eliminate the filibuster, destroy the Electoral College, take our guns, stack the Supreme Court, and add two Democrat states — PR and DC. That would make the USA a one-party socialist state like California and New York.

Wood’s and Powell’s comments are nutso – with all due respect. Hopefully, Georgians will ignore it. This is when we need all men on board.

Here is the clip with Lin Wood telling Republicans to not vote for Loeffler and Perdue:

Here’s Lin Wood telling Republicans not to vote for @KLoeffler & @Perduesenate in the GA runoffs. Wood is a democrat & he has voted in democrat primaries. End this nonsense. Hold the line. Vote. Defend our senate majority. pic.twitter.com/xemhS1SHJk — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 3, 2020

BREITBART TEARS INTO WOOD

The Trump War Room shared Breitbart’s report that Lin Wood has voted for and donated to Democrats for decades. He did up until 2018, that’s true. Wood responded that he has donated to President Trump, Senator Perdue, and Collins since then.

However, all of that is irrelevant. The fact that Georgians must vote for Loeffler and Perdue to save the country is clear.

Stinchfield is also troubled by Mr. Wood’s comments:

‘With all due respect, have you lost your freaking MIND?” – Grant Stinchfield is really troubled by this comment Lin Wood made to Georgia voters. @stinchfield1776 https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/ZSzqPHf0r7 — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 3, 2020