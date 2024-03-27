Workers & 1st Responders Stopped Cars on the MD Bridge

Courageous workers who were paving the road on the bridge and First Responders, including police, were able to stop additional vehicles from crossing the Francis Scott Key Bridge immediately before the Davi cargo ship smashed into it, destroying the bridge in seconds.

“The ship issued a mayday loss of power,” Gov. Wes Moore told reporters Tuesday morning.

“The workers on the bridge halted traffic right before impact,” he said. “They saved lives in a very, very heroic way.”

Multiple construction workers were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore confirms MAYDAY call saved lives, allowing construction workers and first responders to stop traffic. https://t.co/50Ih7E1HFz pic.twitter.com/U9A4hoXNGK — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) March 26, 2024

