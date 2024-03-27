X Community Notes Nuked the FBI

This is true justice. Community notes contradicted FBI Director Wray as he said something untrue while under oath. At a hearing, he tried to convince Congress to keep 702, which they use to spy on Americans, by insisting they’re 99% compliant.

The community note, using The Hill as a source, wrote., “The FBI violated American citizens’ 4A rights 278,000 times with illegal, unauthorized FISA 702 searches.”

Reuters referenced the 278,000 times the FBI database was misused. That information came from the court. They wrote:

A U.S. court found that the FBI improperly searched for information in a U.S. database of foreign intelligence 278,000 times over several years, including on Americans suspected of crimes, according to a ruling released on Friday.

The decision by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

The searches occurred in the course of U.S. crime investigations including the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and protests after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, the court said.

The FBI lies:

#ICYMI, #FBI Director Wray highlighted the Bureau’s compliance with Section 702 during the hearing at the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Learn more https://t.co/RHJxYbRec7 pic.twitter.com/MxzL6rwmDK — FBI (@FBI) March 25, 2024

