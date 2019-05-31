Workplace Violence? Mass Murder in Virginia Beach

At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

The shooter is dead, Cervera said. It was unclear whether the shooter was among the 11 dead.

Six people were hospitalized after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, hospital officials tweeted Friday.

The deceased gunman was a former public utility worker.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police with the city, Fox News reported. The building houses departments of planning, public works, and public utilities.

