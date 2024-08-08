World Censors, GARM Shut Down After Rumble & X Lawsuits

This is what winning looks like. Rumble and X sued GARM for convincing advertisers to censor conservative outlets. As a result, The World Federation of Advertisers shut GARM down.

However, what are they hiding?

This is the power that YOU have. When you don’t Kowtow to the woke mob, you win. And @chrispavlovski is a legend with massive balls! https://t.co/bxnBZXaCnj — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 8, 2024

No small group should be able to monopolize what gets monetized. This is an important acknowledgement and a necessary step in the right direction. I am hopeful that it means ecosystem-wide reform is coming. https://t.co/BlHqHqZEyp — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 8, 2024

Linda Yaccarino explained the lawsuit on X:

A Message to X Users pic.twitter.com/6bZOYPhWVa — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 6, 2024