World Economic Forum Wants to Control Your Brain

At the Davos event titled “Are you ready for brain transparency?” The WEF speaker explained how brain-wave data collected by your ear pods will be used by your boss to make you “more productive” and help government authorities “fight crime.” ~ Jeremy Loffredo

Not satisfied with your appliances and your heating system, the World Economic Forum (WEF) wants to control your brain and make you more productive at work.

With AI, your boss can now check your brain waves each day to see if you’re wasting time or fantasizing about an attractive co-worker instead of concentrating on work. Not only can they see if your mind is wandering, but the brain waves will tell them what your attention is focused on.

They want to put ear pods on workers to check their brain wave patterns. They will show if they’re productive.

The speaker in the WEF clips below doesn’t want you to say “ban it,” so she allegedly shows the positives in this clip. To me, calling what she has in mind “positive” is a stretch.

Here’s my answer – NO! These people are demonic.

