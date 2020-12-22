World Economic Forum is coming! And eating bugs, fungus, drinking sewage too!

The World Economic Forum unveiled a preview of The Great Reset for its Davos 2021 Agenda. Just so you know, the Biden administration is all in on this. John Kerry, a climate czar, was lauding it just last week.

The meeting of elites from corporations and the political sphere around the world will be digital due to COV.

This is not a conspiracy theory. The Great Reset is an actual movement. It’s real. The globalists are excitedly using COV, in their own words, as an excuse for the launch of globalist hell.

The intro to the conference:

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that no institution or individual alone can address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges of our complex, interdependent world. The pandemic itself will not transform the world, but it has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception. The fault lines that emerged in 2020 now appear as critical crossroads in 2021. The time to rebuild trust and to make crucial choices is fast approaching as the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems grow stronger around the world.

The Davos Agenda is a pioneering mobilization of global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging new context. It is essential for leaders from all walks of life to work together virtually for a more inclusive, cohesive and sustainable future as soon as possible in 2021. To this end, the World Economic Forum has served for more than 50 years as a trusted platform where leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society and academia convene to address critical issues at the start of each year.

An entire week of global programming will be dedicated to helping leaders choose innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery over the next year.

EAT BUGS PROLES

We mustn’t forget the best part. They want us to eat bugs and drink sewage to save the planet.

The World Economic Forum published two articles on its website that looked into conditioning people. They want them to eat weeds, bugs and drink sewage water. The goal is to reduce CO2 emissions.

“Finding new plant-based foods is becoming increasingly urgent with the world’s population forecast to grow by two billion in the next 30 years,” states an article authored by Douglas Broom published on the official WEF website

“While farming animals for meat generates 14.5% of total global greenhouse emissions, weeds capture carbon from the atmosphere and can therefore help to control climate change.”

According to Broom, “Weeds can be nutritious and tasty” and are easy to grow, Zerohedge reported.

That sounds just yummy! Want to bet that the elites will still get to eat meat and drink non-sewage-based products.

CHECK THESE OUT

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better https://t.co/N41KLXo27Q #gfc17 pic.twitter.com/t1bzETBeKG — World Economic Forum (@wef) November 10, 2017