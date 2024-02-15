World Governments Summit Reimagines the State with GovTech

THE WORLD GOVERNMENTS SUMMIT

Thread: How GovTech is being used as a carrot for developing nations, a solution for “safer” societies, and a “practical” solution for citizens. Tony Blair speaks at the World Government Summit, using Albania as a case study. They also talk about how it’s easier to do in destroyed nations.

Can social credits be far behind.

THIS IS WHAT YOU WILL HEAR IN THE CLIPS BELOW

The globalists want to digitize the entire society and you. They are reimagining the State itself. They say the systems corrupt the people, so the solution is to connect you to your government through digital ID and iPhones non-stop. They say they are unleashing us as they digitally leash us.

They will build back better, as has the elderly man with a poor memory who sits in the Oval Office.

They say it’s easier to build back better in destroyed countries. Is that why they are destroying the US and Europe?

And all will be peace and safety when globalists control it all – no crime, just prosperity.

At the World Government Summit, Tony Blair’s conversation “Transforming Nations: Is Tech Our Solution?” with Albanian PM Edi Rama was about how our governments– and our entire society- will digitize public services. “This technology revolution allows globalists like Tony Blair […] to reimagine the state itself.”

Tony Blair’s conversation “Transforming Nations: Is Tech Our Solution?” with Albanian PM Edi Rama at the World Government Summit was about how our governments will digitize public services –– and our entire society. “This technology revolution gives us the opportunity […] to… pic.twitter.com/PhFQISEfo9 — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) February 14, 2024

“It’s not the people that corrupt the systems; it’s the systems that corrupt the people. So you need to build systems that can keep the people on a leash, in terms of respecting procedures…”

“It’s not the people that corrupt the systems, it’s the systems that corrupt the people. So you need to build systems that are then capable to keep the people on leash, in terms of respecting procedures…” Rama argues that technology allows for that type of “system of service”,… pic.twitter.com/7TXqp8LKQM — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) February 14, 2024

“You can literally go through every single aspect of government and see how change can come about […] in healthcare, in education, in payments made to people…” Tony Blair said, praising Albania’s use of technology, which set it on the EU path. [As if the EU is a good thing.]

“You can literally go through every single aspect of government and see how change can come about […] in healthcare, in education, in payments made to people…” Tony Blair further praises Albania’s use of technology, which set it on the EU path. pic.twitter.com/PTq9aBsiVb — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) February 14, 2024

Central to this transformation are digital IDs and the cloud, as stressed by Tony Blair. “It is about having a cloud infrastructure, so your data are held in the cloud and then the digital identity so that each citizen can interact with their government through their smartphone.”

Central to this transformation are digital IDs and the cloud, as stressed by Tony Blair. “It is about having a cloud infrastructure so your data are held in the cloud and then the digital identity so that each citizen can interact with their government through their smartphone.” pic.twitter.com/sUleCh1m6X — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) February 14, 2024

They Will Build Back Better as the Elderly Man with a Poor Memory Has

Edi Rama explains how countries without longstanding/entrenched bureaucracies like his, which were gutted by communism, are at an advantage when it comes to implementing this new digitized system of governance. It is easier to “build back better” in destroyed countries (e.g., Ukraine).

The hard sell: Less developed nations will gain economically from this tech. Not only that, it also solves criminality and corruption. In summary, thanks to GovTech, i.e., the digitization of all services and adoption of digital IDs de facto, nations will be prosperous and safe.

We, too, can be the UAE.

The hard sell: lesser developed nations will gain economically from this tech. Not only that, it also solves criminality and corruption. In summary, thanks to GovTech, i.e. the digitization of all services and digital IDs adoption de facto, nations will be prosperous and safe. pic.twitter.com/S6IeA1OfhN — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) February 14, 2024

Full video is available here:https://t.co/pHwlMUCwao — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) February 14, 2024

Related