World Leaders Met To “Overhaul the Global Financial System” for “Climate Solidarity”

Fifty heads of state met for the two-day Summit to form a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, which concluded Friday. They are in the initial stages of planning the “overhaul” of the “global financial system” for climate solidarity. The goal is to “save the planet” from “climate change.”

On Wednesday, 13 political leaders wrote in Le Monde that they are “urgently working to fight poverty and inequalities.” The leaders included Macron, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It sounds like they are planning a Maoist-style world order.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the event.

Having tasted the sweet power of totalitarianism, the self-appointed global leaders are expanding their ideology into the financial market, using the climate change hoax to silence the masses.

The agenda of the gathering was to urge world leaders to sign a globalist pact committing to a financial “overhaul” for “climate solidarity.”

The world’s wealthiest nations are demonstrating a “surge of solidarity” with those most vulnerable to “climate change,” said Cécile Duflot, president of the NGO Oxfam.

The Africa Report put it this way:

“We are going to push for a reform agenda of the International Monetary Fund [IMF] and the World Bank [WB] to provide more funding to countries that need it the most,” he said, branding this project as a “financial shock” that would lay the foundations of a new global architecture combining several major themes: climate, development, and debt.

The meeting included heads of state, representatives from global financial institutions, climate experts, and private sector members.

They planned ways to finance the climate change fund. The fund was established last year at COP 27 to compensate for the so-called effects of climate change on developing countries.

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva, on stage with the new World Bank President, Ajay Banga, wants large funds from developed countries for underdeveloped countries. “So, we have a richer world. But it is a world with huge imbalances,” she said.

She wants funds for youth in undeveloped countries; reparations for climate emissions of developed countries: and financial resources for undeveloped countries. It’s to level inequalities.

The undeveloped countries will keep building coal plants and developed countries will destroy their fossil fuels while .

Organizers cite the Ukraine War, the economy, and the alleged “climate crisis” as the world’s key issues today.

They manufactured all of them into crises.

In the op-ed at Le Monde, they wrote:

“We want a system that better addresses development needs and vulnerabilities, now heightened by climate risks, which could further weaken countries’ ability to eliminate poverty and achieve inclusive economic growth. Climate change will generate larger and more frequent disasters and disproportionately affect the poorest, most vulnerable populations around the world. These challenges cross borders and pose existential risks to societies and economies.”

Euractiv echoed the allegedly urgent need:

“Low income countries as undergoing ‘debt distress.’ …COP27 in November 2022 estimated that $2.4 trillion of external financing is necessary annually up to 2030 to finance the green transition in emerging markets.”

Therefore, they want our money, but giving money to dishonest socialists and communists won’t help the world or the climate.

This number could reach $4 trillion, according to the Institute for Climate Economics’ (I4CE) calculations.

The entire climate change mantra is a hoax.

This was planned at COP 27 with the help of John Kerry

According to the discussions at COP27, the World Economic Forum, and the UN have a global climate plan for the world, and Joe Biden is entirely on board. Ultimately, it’s nothing new; it’s just grander than in past dictatorships. Macron said aloud: “The Capitalist model can no longer work.”

“We will get out of this pandemic only with an economy that thinks more about fighting inequalities,” Macron said last November.

“The capitalist model together with this open economy can no longer work in this environment,” he added.

At COP 27, although climate deaths have reduced by 99% in the last hundred years, Biden’s climate csar John Kerry said his radical climate agenda would move forward.

They discussed the “rich” nations giving reparations for all the alleged harm we allegedly do. If we don’t do it, we might perish.

The globalist dictators decided at COP 27 to look into loss and damage funding – reparations. The money would go into the pockets of the dictators running Third World nations.

The biggest emitters, Russia (Vladimir V. Putin), China (Xi Jinping), and India (Narendra Modi,) are not attending. President Biden will attend and give away our tax dollars.

