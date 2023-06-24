Prigozhin Agrees to Deescalate – Update

Update: Prigozhin allegedly agreed to turn around, and the coup is over! Prigozhin just pulled his troops from Rostov. I wonder if Putin will have them all slaughtered or forgive them.

There are reports that after speaking with the President of Belarus, Lukashenko, Prigozhin will stop Wagner’s movement on the territory of the Russian Federation and take steps to calm tensions. The Belarus President’s press service made the announcement.

Prigozhin will deescalate – they say. It’s a maybe.

THE DEESCALATION REPORT

Lukashenko’s talks with Prigozhin said to have stretched throughout the day Saturday, were agreed with Putin. “As a result, the parties agreed to the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on Russian territory. Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted President Lukashenko’s proposal to stop the movement of Wagner’s forces in Russia and to take further steps to deescalate tensions,” the report said.

The report further indicated that an “absolutely advantageous and acceptable option for resolving the situation” had been tabled, including “security guarantees for Wagner’s fighters.”

The Russian Defense Ministry denies the report.

One of the alleged conditions is that Putin will make extensive changes in the Ministry of Defense.

No news you hear right now is confirmed.

PUTIN’S NOT THE FLEEING TYPE

Presently, there are reports that President Putin left Moscow for Tver, and the evidence is his plane was videotaped leaving. Anyone could have been on it. The Kremlin said he has not left as the Wagner Group heads for Moscow.

The Moscow Times said that the Kremlin is considering annihilating The Wagner Group before they reach Moscow City. Many pundits believe Prigozhin is on a suicide mission.

Various telegram channels claim the Kremlin might soon declare martial law, and Putin has ordered the military off the battlefield to defend Moscow.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

Uganda, Syria, and others are eager to join the fight. That’s always been the concern. There are a lot of nations on the edge of war. We could end up in a war the likes of which we have never seen.

Europeans fear Prigozhin, saying he’s ten times worse than Putin. That, too, should be a fear.

Additionally, we have the problem of the nuclear arsenal, which Prigozhin might go for as leverage. His army comprises former prisoners; we don’t know what they were in prison for.

What is going on in Russia is an insurrection. Not this:

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, warned that the path to a universal catastrophe is the betrayal of the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin and the coming split. He called for rallying around Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent such an outcome.

Medvedev is concerned about the nuclear weapons in the hands of rogue mercenaries.

Do you find it odd that Prigozhin is a hero of the Left during this insurrection? It threatens the world, but the Left is cheering him on. He’s a brutal leader.

THE PUTIN SPEECH

The world is in great distress. We’re a simmering cauldron. This could be a fuse, and no one should applaud more problems that could drag us into the Hell of a world war.

This is President Putin’s recent speech. Does he sound like he’d agree to a deal and potentially give security guarantees to The Wagner Group? What do you think?



