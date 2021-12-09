World’s Largest Companies to Manipulate You Into Eating “Equitable” Food

















Total control requires control of the food supply – unfortunately “smart” technology leverages convenience for control. Is it worth it? Big Food says the ‘transition’ to the new world order food system is underway. ~ Lara Logan

The World’s largest multinational corporations are working to manipulate you into eating more “equitable” food to ease “the coming food systems transition” in our new world order. They are working on the metrics as we speak.

They have a strategy. The fascists will label individual food items as moral or not and will then use a metric evaluating the morality of each food to make their business decisions. They will determine the ‘True Value of Food.’

This isn’t capitalism. It’s technocrat engineering as part of The Great Reset.

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) calls itself “the premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world’s leading sustainable businesses working collectively to accelerate the system transformations needed for a net-zero, nature positive and more equitable future.”

It includes Kellogg’s and Nestle, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and many others. Many of the groups’ most prominent members are also members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which highlighted the initiative in a recent post on its own website.

They have become too wealthy and now want to rule over and engineer the world for the feigned good of the collective.

As a footnote, Microsoft’s sleazy Bill Gates is now the nation’s largest farmland owner with over 242,000 acres.

The new framework for assessing the globalist’s approval of various food items is titled “The True Value of Food: A powerful aid to business decision-making.”

They include photos of bland plant food because they have unilaterally decided “there is a problem” with the current food system.

Some want us to eat bugs.

The problem is “the global food system humans have created is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and biodiversity loss,” and that it “perpetuates inequality.”

“A transformation in how we produce and consume food is imperative to sustain a global population of 8 to 11 billion people,” it insists. “This transformation has already begun and will accelerate over the next decade.”

“True Value of Food (TVoF) analyses incorporate the direct and indirect positive and negative impacts associated with a product from farm to fork,” the document explains.

“Further refinement of TVoF’s methods will make it easier for companies to routinely integrate economic, social, health and environmental factors into their strategic and operational assessments of business opportunities and risks, and in performance reviews,” WEF explained.

It works on points with sweets, for example, losing points because of its high “socio-economic cost” to the workers of the cacao plantation and the “health costs” borne by taxpayers.

Instead of a cookie, they want you to have “oat milk porridge” or cookies without the sweeteners that give them their taste. You can guess where this leaves meat.

