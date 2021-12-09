Rumble Will Provide Cloud & Distribution Services for Truth Social

















Rumble has worked out a distribution deal with Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social. Rumble is neutral and doesn’t censor political opinions or news. The CEO’s mission is to restore the free and open Internet.

$CFVI CEO of spac confirmed Donald J Trump’s Trump Media is using Rumble for cloud and distribution services.

This way he avoids the problems of Apple and other companies de-platforming him. Rumble put up a video of the upcoming Trump platform which mimics Twitter in appearance.

Related















