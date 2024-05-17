World’s Top Golfer Arrested Before 2nd Round of PGA Tournament

The world‘s top golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was arrested and faces several charges from an incident early this morning at a PGA event in Louisville, Kentucky. The whole thing looks like a misunderstanding.

However, Scheffler faces second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

An ESPN reporter explains in the clip below:

Full details on Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, excellent reporting by @JeffDarlington. pic.twitter.com/GnRFR9gEgS — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) May 17, 2024



Traffic was held up because, sadly, a pedestrian was killed by a shuttle bus near Valhalla Golf Club. Traffic was stopped, and police were trying to move the shuttle bus when Scottie Scheffler drove on a spacious median to bypass the scene.

A police officer physically attached himself to Scheffler‘s PGA car, screaming for him to stop. When he stopped, the officer beat on the window with a flashlight, demanding Sheffler get out. When he complied, the officer shoved him against the car, put him in handcuffs, and left him in the back of a police car for 20 minutes. No one knew who he was.

Scheffler issued a statement:

This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.

Here is the aftermath:

Imagine arresting Scottie Scheffler, as he’s arriving at the PGA championship, over a misunderstanding of the flow of traffic. Police just can’t help themselves. pic.twitter.com/6ykRjOynmu — Zeke (@Freedom_Memes_) May 17, 2024

Clay Travis weighs in:

Getting arrested this morning was the best thing that could have happened to Scottie Scheffler’s brand. Frat boy summer is on fire. And this mix for his tee walk has me dying: pic.twitter.com/pkfs4Df8hb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 17, 2024

