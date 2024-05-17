Xi and Putin Slap Down Blinken & Plan Their Own NWO

According to Reuters, on Thursday, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin pledged a “new era” of partnership between the two most powerful rivals of the United States. They said the US is an aggressive Cold War hegemon sowing chaos across the world.

Two New World Orders

They should talk. They’re taking over South America, Africa, and Ukraine. Admittedly, Biden and his EU friends share responsibility.

Xi held a glorious celebration for Putin, from marching soldiers to a 21-gun salute. They were very suspicious of each other until Democrats thought it wise to alienate everyone and ignore diplomacy. Diplomacy might have saved Ukraine.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Xi, 70, and Putin, 71, signed a joint statement on Thursday about the “new era” that proclaimed opposition to the U.S. on a host of security issues and a shared view on everything from Taiwan and Ukraine to North Korea and cooperation on new peaceful nuclear technologies and finance.

“The China-Russia relationship today is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it,” Xi told Putin.

“China is willing to … jointly achieve the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries and work together to uphold fairness and justice in the world.”

Russia, waging war against NATO-supplied Ukrainian forces, and China, under pressure from a concerted U.S. effort to counter its growing military and economic strength, increasingly have found common geopolitical cause.

Xi told Putin that the two had the chance to drive changes the world had not seen in a century, which many analysts see as an attempt to challenge a U.S.-led global order.

Who Will Rule the World

We now have two totalitarians ready to rule the world, and they have the upper hand. They are cultivating lands rich in resources, and our clowns are destroying our riches and getting kicked out of countries like Niger.

We are divided into two blocs, and their bloc has the potential while ours is wasting away under ridiculous ideologues.

China doesn’t care about Russia, but they can use each other to advantage as the West craters under its own stupidity. However, we know our pronouns and our soldiers do too.

They are portraying the West as decadent and in decline, with China challenging U.S. supremacy in everything from quantum computing and synthetic biology to espionage and hard military power, says Reuters.

They have a point, but don’t be too quick to count us out. That can change on a dime if we shed the Progressives.

China and Russia have problems, too. They face a slowing Chinese economy and an emboldened and expanding NATO (with most European nations having near-non-existent armies).

Washington casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat.

The U.S. views both as authoritarian rulers who have quashed free speech and exerted tight control at home over the media and the courts. Biden has referred to Xi as a “dictator” and has said Putin is a “killer” and even a “crazy SOB.” Beijing and Moscow have scolded Biden for the comments.

What a joke. Biden and his crew are destroying free speech in the US and causing serious damage to the Constitution to get the old man with a bad memory re-elected.

Blinken Gets His Answer

Putin’s visit comes weeks after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to China to raise concerns about China’s support for Russia’s military.

Well, I guess you have your answer, Tony.

They condemned the US, thinking they could use “narrow groups” to rule. They also condemned the seizing of assets and property of foreign states.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily news briefing that China “cannot have its cake and eat it too” in backing Moscow.

“You can’t want to have good, further, stronger, deepened relationships with Europe and other countries while simultaneously continuing to fuel the biggest threat to European security in a long time,” Patel said, calling Beijing’s help in reconstituting Russia’s defense industrial base “deeply problematic.”

I hate to break it to Patel, but they don’t care. They are moving to de-dollarize and make their bloc supreme. They plan to ostracize us as we let our enemies pour through our borders to please the UN.

Our leaders are certifiable and weak-headed.

The sanctions they imposed hurt the West and empowered the Russia-China bloc.

While our opponents unite, we divide more and more each day. Make America First again — that would be good for starters. China and Russia plan to defeat us economically and with ingenuity. At the same time, we regulate and tax ourselves out of existence, rewarding the least productive among us at the expense of the productive who won’t continue to be productive. They’re planning a free trade new world order, and we’re planning a totalitarian one with the UN in charge as we run up the credit card and impoverish our middle class.

