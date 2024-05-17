Jerry Springer Show Comes to Congress

By
M DOWLING
-
1
16

Congress was a Jerry Springer show for a while last night. It’s best to laugh as our country goes to Hell in a handbasket.

To be fair, Jasmine Crockett has taken the female role normally played by Reps. Goldman or Schiff.  However, it was an inappropriate exchange in Congress. I’m waiting for shoes to fly and fistfights to break out. It sounded like the English Parliament.

It brought Reps. Raskin and Comer together. They laughed.

MTG responded to Jasmine’s constant cracks. At first, she ignored Jasmine:

AOC jumped in and demanded that MTG apologize after she agreed to strike her words. It continued with MTG telling AOC she “doesn’t have enough intelligence” to debate her.

Jasmine:

Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Jasmine Crockett:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz