Jerry Springer Show Comes to Congress

Congress was a Jerry Springer show for a while last night. It’s best to laugh as our country goes to Hell in a handbasket.

To be fair, Jasmine Crockett has taken the female role normally played by Reps. Goldman or Schiff. However, it was an inappropriate exchange in Congress. I’m waiting for shoes to fly and fistfights to break out. It sounded like the English Parliament.

It brought Reps. Raskin and Comer together. They laughed.

MTG responded to Jasmine’s constant cracks. At first, she ignored Jasmine:

MTG on fire because DEMOCRAT corruption so out of control she triggers DEMOCRATS with a question and some Jasmine Crockett style attacks. Don’t like it Jasmine Crockett and AOC❓ You’ve done dished it out far too long baby girls pic.twitter.com/8J7MmLWtJy — ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ (@Baklava_USA) May 17, 2024

AOC jumped in and demanded that MTG apologize after she agreed to strike her words. It continued with MTG telling AOC she “doesn’t have enough intelligence” to debate her.

Cat fight at the House Oversight Committee. MTG tells AOC she’s not “intelligent enough” to debate her. Who agrees with MTG?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VJf4fRDZIQ — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) May 17, 2024

Jasmine:

Jasmine Crockett on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” during a House committee oversight hearing. This started after MTG said her ‘fake eyelashes were messing up her reading’pic.twitter.com/kuPKMFAjFu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 17, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Some people are upset about the scene from Oversight Committee last night, well I’m upset and disgusted pretty much everyday at the Democrat controlled DOJ, federal government, and Congress in general. The Democrat DOJ is weaponized against us. They want to put Pres Trump in… pic.twitter.com/lmWEx2ZTXZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 17, 2024

Jasmine Crockett:

.@LaurenBoebert pausing to make the sign of the cross in the middle of Jasmine Crockett & MTG’s rage match yesterday is probably the best part of it all pic.twitter.com/w6BxEtAQud — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 17, 2024

