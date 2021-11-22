Worst Democrat Comment on the Web About the Waukesha Massacre

















Fox News posted the article about this woman’s comments after the massacre in Waukesha last night. The victims are white and the suspect is a Black radical.

Democrats hate you.

Mary Lemanski is the social media director for the Democratic Party in Dupage County, Illinois (her name has been scrubbed from the website). She posted one of the most egregious and cruel comments about the massacre in Waukesha.

“Someone who believes in reaping what you sow,” Lemanski said about the ‘bad karma’ of the deadly parade attack. “Wisconsin put that bad energy out there. It came back real fast.”

It has since been deleted.

And she then tweeted sarcastically “it was probably just self-defense”, also deleted.

What did these innocent people in Waukesha do to deserve that? Oh, I know, they’re white.

