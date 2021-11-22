Officials Claim Waukesha Massacre Suspect’s Not Radicalized Despite Evidence

















Authorities claimed almost immediately last night via NBC, ABC, and CBS that Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre was only fleeing the scene of a crime in which a person was stabbed. They further claim that there are no signs of a radicalized background.

“Officials said … that preliminary investigation showed the driver was not aiming at the marching band or any other parade participant but was speeding through the route to flee an earlier crime, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.”

“Authorities spent the overnight hours scouring social media and other digital platforms associated with the person of interest who is now in custody. They have, at least so far, no reason to believe there is any connection to radicalization…” ABC reported

Brooks’ social media accounts give lie to that scenario. He was a radicalized BLM activist, sex trafficker (by his own account), and black supremacist.

THE TRUTH

Conservative reporter Cernovich noted that the Soros DA bragged about abolishing bail. It applies to the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre since he was let out of prison a few days ago on $1,000 bail for very serious crimes.

He raps and posts as MathBoi Fly.

Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Edward Brooks was released from Milwaukee County jail on $1,000 bail earlier this week. Here is Soros affiliated Milwaukee district attorney John Chisholm bragging about abolishing bail and congratulating other Soros DAs. pic.twitter.com/SrStcNpoVT — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 22, 2021

We already addressed some of Brooks’ social media and rap earlier but obviously people need to see more to become convinced that this was more than a fleeing the scene event.

