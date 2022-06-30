Worst US President in History Trashes SCOTUS on Foreign Soil

M Dowling
Joe Biden put our country into economic and emotional turmoil. Biden has stripped us of rights whenever he has had the opportunity. He is putting us on the verge of war. Every single thing he has done has hurt this country and most of what he has done has helped our enemies. With all the misery he has caused, he trashed our country during his trip to Europe.

During a press conference in a foreign country – Spain, he bashed the US Supreme Court for their “outrageous behavior” by overturning Wade and ruling in support of the 2nd amendment.

He described the Supreme Court as “destabilizing” to the global order.

“We’ve been a leader in the world in terms of personal rights and privacy rights and it is a mistake in my view for the Supreme Court to do what it did,” he said.

Then he bragged that he was “the best messenger” on abortion. He is allegedly a good Catholic who wants to kill babies until the moment of birth.

He had the gall to boast of his so-called leadership in militarizing Europe against Russia for invading Ukraine.

The fool has brought us to the brink of World War III with his poor handling of the situation.

He criticized the Senate for being unable to codify the right to abortion into federal law and called for them to end the filibuster on this issue.

“If the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights. We provide an exception,” Biden said when asked about the Senate voting to protect the right to abortion federally.

Biden, for whatever he can comprehend, wants to rule as a dictator with full control of Congress and the Supreme Court.

He can’t even speak. Thanks, Democrats.

THIS IS WHAT HE SAID WHEN HE HAD HIS MIND, WEAK AS IT WAS


1 Comment
Frank S.
Frank S.
5 minutes ago

Someone inform this dementia riddled, nasty old fool that no EU nation has abortion up to the time of birth. Fact is 47 out of 50 European nations either do not allow abortion on demand or place limits to the procedure at less than 15 weeks’ gestation.

