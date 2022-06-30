Worst US President in History Trashes SCOTUS on Foreign Soil

Joe Biden put our country into economic and emotional turmoil. Biden has stripped us of rights whenever he has had the opportunity. He is putting us on the verge of war. Every single thing he has done has hurt this country and most of what he has done has helped our enemies. With all the misery he has caused, he trashed our country during his trip to Europe.

During a press conference in a foreign country – Spain, he bashed the US Supreme Court for their “outrageous behavior” by overturning Wade and ruling in support of the 2nd amendment.

He described the Supreme Court as “destabilizing” to the global order.

“We’ve been a leader in the world in terms of personal rights and privacy rights and it is a mistake in my view for the Supreme Court to do what it did,” he said.

Then he bragged that he was “the best messenger” on abortion. He is allegedly a good Catholic who wants to kill babies until the moment of birth.

He had the gall to boast of his so-called leadership in militarizing Europe against Russia for invading Ukraine.

The fool has brought us to the brink of World War III with his poor handling of the situation.

He criticized the Senate for being unable to codify the right to abortion into federal law and called for them to end the filibuster on this issue.

“If the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights. We provide an exception,” Biden said when asked about the Senate voting to protect the right to abortion federally.

Biden, for whatever he can comprehend, wants to rule as a dictator with full control of Congress and the Supreme Court.

He can’t even speak. Thanks, Democrats.

Biden’s brain breaks in HALF on Europe NATO trip— leaves foreign leaders and reporters SHOCKED pic.twitter.com/Dj12jdIGol — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2022

The “outrageous” behavior of the Supreme Court has destabilized the world? seriously? Keep in mind Joe Biden himself said Roe was wrongly decided https://t.co/cjGVjFux9c — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 30, 2022

Reid killed the judicial filibuster, McConnell warned him not to, and it all ended with the GOP appointing three justices to the Supreme Court. Now Biden wants to do this for generic legislation. Going into an election in which Dems will get their asses kicked. Brilliant. https://t.co/zfjCDBladS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 30, 2022

THIS IS WHAT HE SAID WHEN HE HAD HIS MIND, WEAK AS IT WAS

President Biden just called for a Senate filibuster “exception” so Democrats can codify Roe v. Wade. Here he is in 2005 saying that such an action “abandons America’s sense of fair play” because it “tilts the playing field on the side of those who control and own the field.” pic.twitter.com/hGdp5pjaTR — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 30, 2022

