Would-Be Assassin Crooks Had 3 Encrypted Overseas Accounts

Rep. Michael Waltz told Fox News tonight that the attempted assassin Thomas Crooks had three encrypted overseas accounts. The FBI is trying to get into them. Foreign companies don’t have to release the information.

Steve Scalise shared the same report on Watter’s World.

Waltz says he’ll learn more on Monday. He expressed concerns that Iran has ordered an assassination at the same time.

We also know that Secret Service Chief Kim Cheatle met with Donald Trump at the RNC convention.

Jesse Watters doesn’t completely trust the source.

Hard to know exactly what’s happening given the source, but sounds like DOJ is working with foreign law enforcement to access Crooks’s online accounts. (U.S. warrants will cover accounts with U.S. companies even if foreign stored, but generally won’t cover foreign companies… pic.twitter.com/FBJbt5ue1d — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) July 19, 2024

The 20-year-old loner who attempted to assassinate former President Trump on Saturday had an account on the encrypted Discord app, a sign that he preferred anonymous interactions to real-world relationships, experts told Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for the platform confirmed that Thomas Matthew Crooks had an account and that Discord had deactivated it after the assassination attempt that wounded Trump and killed a rally attendee.

“It was rarely utilized, has not been used in months, and we have found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident, promote violence or discuss his political views,” the spokesperson said. “Discord strongly condemns violence of any kind, including political violence, and we will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement.”