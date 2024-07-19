Other Special RNC Speeches on Day 4

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

All the speeches were good, but here are a few you might appreciate most.

Eric Trump’s fiery and heartfelt speech: “My father fights for America’s soul.” That is similar to Biden’s comments about fighting for America’s soul and for decency and then giving us corruption, incoherence, open borders, and perversion of children. Dana Bash called Eric Trump’s speech “dark,” probably because it was good.

If Dana Bash wants to know what dark is, she should listen to Biden’s speeches more intently, especially the Hellscape speech.

His father had just been shot in the head five days before. Did Dana forget already?

You watch and decide.

Tucker Carlson’s knockout speech:

Hulk Hogan’s speech roused the audience.

Rev. Franklin Graham and a beautiful prayer:

Dana White left his rare vacation with his wife to attend. His wife said, ‘You can’t turn that down”:

Trump thanked his family and Dana White:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments