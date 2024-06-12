Ukrainian women are getting bodies of their dead sons and husbands without their organs. They were sold off on the black market. One woman said her son’s kidney is missing, and he’s alive.

We don’t know how many soldiers are involved, but it is happening.

Zelensky signed a bill allowing it but regulating it. However, Ukraine has a dangerous, ree-wheeling black market.

Organ donations are a big business.

According to a spokeswoman, the authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have information on Ukrainian nationalists illegally harvesting biological materials from POWs, locals, and wounded Ukrainian soldiers. According to existing data, in the active combat zone, 20-30 people per day end up being operated on by the “organ harvesters,” many of whom travel to Artymosvsk from foreign countries specifically for this purpose.

That sounds demonic. Shouldn’t the US check this out?

When the US was in the war zones of Iraq, they could hear the cries of little boys being raped, but they were told to ignore it.

Watch:

Related