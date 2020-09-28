Wow! Bodycam footage of Brad Parscale takedown

Trump’s former campaign manager is the man credited with Trump’s win in 2016. He’s very talented but appears to have some mental issues or drinking problems — possibly.

His wife called police, saying he was armed, barricaded in his home, suicidal, and had fought with her.

Candice Parscale told police that her 44-year-old husband, who was deposed from his role of overseeing Trump’s campaign and replaced by Bill Stepien in July, has been “depressed and suicidal recently,” CNBC reported. She said he “hits her.”

Police also seized his ten firearms.

“Get on the ground, get on the ground man,” an officer yelled at Parscale as they took him down in front of his Fort Lauderdale home on Sunday afternoon, the video shows.

“I didn’t do anything,” an upset Brad Parscale repeatedly said on the video, which was posted on the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s YouTube page.

You can’t tell from a video exactly what is going on here but it is startling and raises questions. We don’t have enough context. However, he wasn’t resisting, had his hands up.

Mr. Parscale was forcibly committed for 72 hours.

According to the Daily Mail, as many as 20 police cars and boats swarmed the waterfront property after the distraught wife told cops she heard a revolver being cocked and a “loud boom” after her 44-year-old husband began “ranting and raving.”

What is your impression?

So, this is the video:

BREAKING: Bodycam footage of Brad Parscale has been leaked & it counters every “allegation” made by the fake news. He had no weapons. He got into an argument with his wife. Then they had him involuntary committed claiming “he was suicidal”. 🤔pic.twitter.com/oobFCWqXcB — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 28, 2020