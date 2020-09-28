Maryland man gets a year in jail for holding 2 huge parties during COV

A Maryland man has been sentenced to a year behind bars after being found guilty of multiple counts of failure to comply with an emergency order.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Shawn Marshall Myers hosted a gathering of between 50 and 60 people on March 22 at his Hughesville home, in violation of Gov. Larry Hogan’s prohibition on large gatherings of people that was in effect at the time.

“Myers was argumentative with officers but eventually agreed to disband his party,” according to the county State’s Attorney.

The first bash had 50 to 60 people. He disbanded the party but five days later, he threw another large party of 50 people. He was argumentative and wouldn’t comply so he was arrested.

On Friday, the 42-year-old was found guilty of two counts of failing to comply with the emergency order and sentenced to 12 months at Charles County Detention Center. Afterward, he will be placed on three years of unsupervised probation.

A year? He should have complied and he shouldn’t be arguing with the police, they are just doing their job. But a year seems quite long, especially since they let criminals — thousands of them — out of prison over COVID. They release MS-13 gang members. Maryland also has sanctuaries for illegal alien criminals.

Well, Maryland is a Gestapo state.

What do you think? Is a year appropriate?

