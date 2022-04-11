WOW! DoJ Used Technology to Find J6 Protesters But Not Election Fraud

True the Vote officials found that not only did they find MASSIVE ballot harvesting of millions of ballots, but they say law enforcement wasn’t using this data to catch the election cheaters. They were likely using it to track people on January 6th.

In other words, instead of using cellphone ping technology to check on election fraud, the DoJ probably used it to track J6 protesters.

That’s our Bill Barr!

The full interview is on Apple Podcasts.

Watch:

Yes there was widespread systemic election fraud. We know because we’re not allowed to say it! pic.twitter.com/mZggTd26Ic — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 11, 2022

