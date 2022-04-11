WOW! DoJ Used Technology to Find J6 Protesters But Not Election Fraud

True the Vote officials found that not only did they find MASSIVE ballot harvesting of millions of ballots, but they say law enforcement wasn’t using this data to catch the election cheaters. They were likely using it to track people on January 6th.
In other words, instead of using cellphone ping technology to check on election fraud, the DoJ probably used it to track J6 protesters.
That’s our Bill Barr!
The full interview is on Apple Podcasts.
Watch:
Yes there was widespread systemic election fraud. We know because we’re not allowed to say it! pic.twitter.com/mZggTd26Ic
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 11, 2022
Your cell phone is Big Brother in your pocket !!!!
Now you know why my cell phone sits in the glove box, without a battery in it, until I need it in an emergency. I just forward calls to the house phone. People who know me leave a message. I don’t need Government deciding where I go or who I associate with.
People who don’t think they have anything to hide are fools. No matter who you are and what you do you will piss off someone in Government and as soon as these Despots get power they will try to screw you. I have over 20 years experience in Government watching the Despots screw people. People who just drove through DC on J6 were investigated by the FBI.
The real idiots have things like a virtual assistant. Those devices are like inviting the FBI to live in your house or worse a “High Tech Company”. I wonder what these “assistants” would tell you if you ask it, “Do I have my head up my butt?” A virtual assistant is like like paying a whore for sex. You get to pay for getting screwed. If I need assistance, I’ll ask someone I know and trust.