7% of Americans Think the Nation Is Doing Very Well But Dems Have a Plan

According to a new CBS/You Gov poll, only 9% of Americans think the economy is doing very well under Joe Biden, and 31% say it’s doing very badly. As for inflation, 69% say he is not doing enough.

Only 12 percent of independents strongly approve of the president. Forty-one percent strongly disapprove.

Remarkably, 38% approve of his handling of immigration, but at least 62% disapprove. Then there is the crime issue, 39% approve and 61% disapprove.

Only 7% of Americans think the country is doing very well. However, Democrats in the DCCC have a plan to restore their support by November, besides trashing Republicans.

THE PLAN

Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) told the Wall Street Journal he has a plan to “fix the problem” to ensure Democrats keep the House. Maloney also acknowledged congressional Democrats have to “outperform the national [Democrat] brand.”

“The question is,” Mr. Maloney continued, “How big does that overperformance have to get?”

We know what the plan was in February – lie! Seriously, that was the strong suggestion.

Lying to Win

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee polling found that voters in swing districts don’t like their agenda of defunding the police, COV mandates, and open borders. They believe Democrats took things too far.

The poll found that 57% of voters in competitive congressional districts agree with the statement, “Democrats in Congress have taken things too far in their pandemic response,” and 66% of self-defined “swing” voters in competitive districts agree with that statement. White and Hispanic voters in competitive districts were equally as likely to agree (59%), while Black voters (42%) and Asian voters (46%) disagreed with the statement. The poll also did not define what “taken things too far” means.

The DCCC told Democrats to say their agenda for the past few years is the opposite of what it is, according to Politico.

The data showed that Democrats could mostly regain the ground lost to Republicans if they offered a strong rebuttal to the political hits. When faced with a “defund the police” attack, for instance, the presenters encouraged Democrats to reiterate their support for police. And on immigration, they said Democrats should deny support for “open borders or amnesty,” and talk about their efforts to keep the border safe.

Keep the border safe? We currently have 8,000 illegal immigrants pouring in each day. After Title 42 is ended, DHS expects about 18,000. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Fox & Friends Sunday that the figures suggest 30 million illegals will come in and remain by 2024. He said that is 20% of the US population, and Democrats will insist on them getting citizenship.

That gives Democrats their permanent electoral majority, and you’ve lost your country.

There is also the crime surge problem. They don’t care about it.

Related