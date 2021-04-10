WOW! Jovan Pulitzer offered $10 million to stop probe of 2020 election









Inventor Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was on “The Professor’s Record” with Professor David K. Clements from New Mexico State University.

He told the interviewer that he was recently offered $10 million to walk away from his efforts to scan the ballots and determine the number of valid votes in the 2020 election in various states.

The brilliant inventor who can detect fraud on any ballot told Professor Clements, “and just so you know how bad this is, and I’m going to give you a nugget that nobody outside of my inner circle knows this. I got offered $10 million dollars to not do this.”

“I have no price. It can’t be done. This is about America. There isn’t enough money in America to turn us communist and to sell out America. I’ll take a bullet to the head. And, maybe that’s what’s waiting for me”.

Go to 1:08 for his comment about the 10 million dollars:

Related