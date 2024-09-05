Shocking, Incredible Story of a Heroic Boy Sold Into US Slavery Now in Theaters

By
M DOWLING
-
0
12

There is an underground economy of sex-trafficked children. A new movie, City of Dreams, is in the theaters now. It isn’t a political movie, but it’s obvious that the open borders and the children pouring in are partly responsible. However, it has gone on a long time.

They are invited in, but no one takes care of them or monitors them under this Democrat administration.

Inspired by true events, City of Dreams follows Jesús, a young Mexican boy whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he’s trafficked across the border and sold to a sweatshop making fast fashion in downtown Los Angeles.

Thrust into a world of exploitation and despair, he’s forced to adhere to the grueling work schedule dictated by El Jefe, a boss who promises freedom for those who complete their quotas. Despite Jesús’s hellish existence, he finds solace in Elena, a girl who was similarly betrayed and sold into slavery. When she goes missing and another co-worker, Carlitos, is severely beaten, Jesús realizes that the only way to save himself and the others is to fight back, even if it costs him his life.

This is a true story of a child sold into slavery in the US. Our American Dream is a nightmare for so many children.

An inspiring story:


