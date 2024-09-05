Shocking, Incredible Story of a Heroic Boy Sold Into US Slavery Now in Theaters

There is an underground economy of sex-trafficked children. A new movie, City of Dreams, is in the theaters now. It isn’t a political movie, but it’s obvious that the open borders and the children pouring in are partly responsible. However, it has gone on a long time.

They are invited in, but no one takes care of them or monitors them under this Democrat administration.

Inspired by true events, City of Dreams follows Jesús, a young Mexican boy whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he’s trafficked across the border and sold to a sweatshop making fast fashion in downtown Los Angeles.

Thrust into a world of exploitation and despair, he’s forced to adhere to the grueling work schedule dictated by El Jefe, a boss who promises freedom for those who complete their quotas. Despite Jesús’s hellish existence, he finds solace in Elena, a girl who was similarly betrayed and sold into slavery. When she goes missing and another co-worker, Carlitos, is severely beaten, Jesús realizes that the only way to save himself and the others is to fight back, even if it costs him his life.

CNBC on Child Trafficking in Hollywood: “This is a whole underground economy of children – it’s horrific” The Biden regime opened our border and changed the rules so that unaccompanied minors don’t have to be picked up by family So they’re getting picked up by traffickers in… pic.twitter.com/cYaZurSPDh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 4, 2024

This is a true story of a child sold into slavery in the US. Our American Dream is a nightmare for so many children.

An inspiring story: