Wow! Mitch McConnell brutally turns against Donald J Trump in a fiery speech









Senator Mitch McConnell turned against Donald J. Trump in a fiery attack, accusing him of being “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. [January 6] No question about it.” He accused DJT of conspiracy theories and lies while using “the biggest megaphone on earth.”

As an aside, did McConnell say anything much when Democrats were treating DJT unfairly and Democrat rioters were lighting up the cities?

The Senate Minority Leader suggested that the criminal justice system should consider charging DJT.

McConnell believes the former president is guilty of causing the riot, but the Senate does not have the authority to remove him from an office he does not hold.

McConnell said DJT falsely stated the election was “somehow stolen.” He said the President had the right to question the election legally but then it got worse.

McConnell’s response to the vote was a heated attack on the President and his actions.

McConnell said only the President could end the riot. His allies asked him to end it, but he did not act quickly, McConnell said. Instead, according to public reports he “watched television happily, happily…”

Even when Vice President Pence was in danger, the President tweeted against him. The mob took that as a suggestion to continue, McConnell said.

Even with the “police bleeding and broken glass on the floor,” President Trump did not try to stop the mob.

McConnell called the President’s actions “reckless” more than once, but said the President is not in office and not eligible for impeachment. He agrees that senators have no power to remove a president who is now a private citizen.

McConnell said DJT is liable for everything he did while in office. He is accountable under the justice system. The Senate was “right to not assume power the Constitution gives them,” but McConnell said he “didn’t get away with anything yet.”

The Senate does not condone any of the reckless actions of the President on that “terrible day,” McConnell said.

As for criminal investigations, DJT could be looked at as an accessory after the fact. That’s what McConnell is suggesting.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is ruling like a dictator and turning the country into a socialist hellhole.

The politicians on both sides realized no one was winning with this sham impeachment.

.@LeaderMcConnell: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” pic.twitter.com/CznzAu3B0S — CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell: “In recent weeks, [Trump’s] associates have tried to use the 74 million Americans who voted to reelect him as a kind of human shield against criticism…Anyone who decries his awful behavior is accused of insulting millions of voters. That’s an absurd deflection” pic.twitter.com/QUfTKA66T8 — Axios (@axios) February 13, 2021

A more complete video:

Let’s impeach Kamala then.

