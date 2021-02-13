Donald J Trump acquitted of the article of impeachment









This has been another phase in the greatest witch hunt in history. ~ Donald J. Trump upon announcement of acquittal

The vote to convict or acquit Donald J. Trump was held in the Senate this afternoon. An agreement was reached after both sides argued over a phone call Donald Trump allegedly held with Rep. Kevin McCarthy. The agreement was to read a witness statement to the phone call into the record.

The vote was held and it was partisan except for seven Republicans who voted with Democrats.

Seven liberal Republicans voted for conviction. The usual RINOs voted guilty. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Susan Collins (R-ME), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Ben Sasse (R-NE).

The final vote was 57-43 guilty and Donald J. Trump is acquitted of the charge in the article of impeachment.

WATCH: GOP Senators Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins vote to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial https://t.co/3HfaYxaxQC pic.twitter.com/HNwoeKWr95 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2021

There is an active criminal investigation at this time so it’s not over.

PRIOR TO THE VOTE TO CONVICT OR ACQUIT

Earlier, Senators voted 55-45 to call witnesses, extending the trial. But then in one more twist, they agreed to enter a key statement by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler into the record and hold the vote.

Herrera Beutler’s statement was read into the record, and the impeachment trial moved forward with closing statements.

Statement from Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler is read into the record and submitted as evidence. Full #ImpeachmentTrial video here: https://t.co/t7BAmIvz8v pic.twitter.com/kXfQz8QWVK — CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2021

If they had called witnesses, Trump’s team would have called a lot of damning witnesses themselves.

Trump adviser Jason Miller is holding up this piece of paper for reporters, per pool: pic.twitter.com/LwBxYPl9sp — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 13, 2021

Related