WOW! Testimony by a USPS driver in Madison, Wisconsin is staggering

The USPS driver, Ethan Peases, is neither a Biden or Trump supporter. He has no dog in the fight. He voted for the Libertarian candidate.

At great expense to himself, with no upside, he testified that 100,000 ballots were likely fraudulently added. Also, the supervisor admitted she was ordered to backdate ballots that came in too late.

Additionally, workers would ask people who they voted for, and if they said Trump, they threw the ballots in the trash.

The day after the election, the supervisors claimed to be looking for 100,000 missing ballots, but he checked, and he knows he didn’t leave any behind.

He said he feels the people of Wisconsin and America need to know what happened.

Why aren’t people arrested? Where is Bill Barr and the DoJ?

Watch: