Apparently Joe did have something to do with his son’s business dealings- he lied – this is your president

Hunter Biden requested keys for his new “office mates” lin 2017. One of those office mates was his father, President-elect Joe Biden. The other two office mates were Jill Biden and his uncle, Jim Biden. The keys were for office space he planned to share with an “emissary” for a Chinese energy company chairman.

The Sept. 20, 2017 email shows Hunter requesting keys for Joe and Jill Biden, along with his uncle, Jim Biden, of the general manager, Cecilia Browning, at the House of Sweden. That’s a building in Washington, D.C., which contains multiple office suites and several embassies.

“[P]lease have keys made available for new office mates: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden,” said the email, with the subject “507.”

The Daily Caller first reported on the email.

In the email, Hunter Biden also requests keys for Gongwen Dong, whom he describes as an “emissary” for Chairman Ye Jianming. Ye was the chairman of CEFC Chinese Energy Co. who has been missing since 2018 when the Chinese Communist Party accused him of corruption.

“I would like the office sign to reflect the following,” he continued, requesting “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).”

“The lease will remain under my company’s name Rosemont Seneca,” he continued, providing details about Dong and Ye, whom he referred to as “my partner,” as well as their contact information.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied being involved with his son’s business dealings.

Shady Business

According to the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees, Hunter Biden’s business associations with Chairman Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals “resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions.”

Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Dong, which financed a $100,000 global spending spree with his uncle, Jim Biden, and Jim Biden’s wife, Sara.

The new email comes after Hunter Biden, in a statement this week, revealed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs,” and said that he is taking the matter “very seriously” and is “confident” he handled his affairs “legally and appropriately.”

How could 82 million Americans vote for Biden. At best, he’s a shady hack, and at worst, he’s a criminal.

The Emails