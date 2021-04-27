WOW! USA Today falsified an op-ed to cover for Stacey Abrams on the boycott

Just some background on this next story. Stacey Abrams pressured the MLB and others to boycott Atlanta and Georgia over their so-called Jim Crow law — the perfectly reasonable Georgia Voter Integrity Act.

They easily caved and torched an innocent governor [ in this case] and legislature.

Well, then she put out an ad saying she didn’t want Georgia boycotted and pretended she always felt that way.

Now you’re caught up.

USA Today, a corrupt as heck failing news outlet, let Stacey Abrams edit her op-ed to pretend she was always staunchly against boycotts.

“USA Today appeared to have allowed retroactive edits of an op-ed written by prominent Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in an effort to water down her previous justification for boycotts.”

THEY LET SOMEONE FALSIFY HER OP-ED TO COVER FOR HER!!!

