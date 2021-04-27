WOW! USA Today falsified an op-ed to cover for Stacey Abrams on the boycott

Just some background on this next story. Stacey Abrams pressured the MLB and others to boycott Atlanta and Georgia over their so-called Jim Crow law — the perfectly reasonable Georgia Voter Integrity Act.
They easily caved and torched an innocent governor [ in this case] and legislature.
Well, then she put out an ad saying she didn’t want Georgia boycotted and pretended she always felt that way.
Now you’re caught up.
USA Today, a corrupt as heck failing news outlet, let Stacey Abrams edit her op-ed to pretend she was always staunchly against boycotts.
“USA Today appeared to have allowed retroactive edits of an op-ed written by prominent Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in an effort to water down her previous justification for boycotts.”
THEY LET SOMEONE FALSIFY HER OP-ED TO COVER FOR HER!!!
Wow — USA Today admits to letting @staceyabrams edit her op-ed after the MLB move to make it look like she had always been staunchly against boycotts
but the problem isn’t just that they didn’t include a note, it’s that they let someone edit an op-ed to cover their tracks! https://t.co/97OoyDGYPF
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 27, 2021
Not over the fact that Stacey Abrams published an op-Ed about the Georgia law saying “boycotts work,” and she wouldn’t blame anyone for boycotting..
Then AFTER the MLB move, STEALTH EDITED the op-Ed with stronger language opposing boycotts, and media have used it to defend her. https://t.co/A284wksh2c
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 24, 2021
If people are stupid enough to believe the Mainstream Media they they will get the Government they vote far. People are no longer interested in the news, they are just looking for validation. The problem is that Liberals are both racist and stupid! They are also immoral and out of touch with reality. Liberals say nice things while kicking others into the gutter, then get validation that they are wonderful people from the Liberal Media. That way they never have to confront the fact that they are scumbags. Stacey Abrams is a textbook example of a Liberal.