Jack Smith’s going after Donald Trump for a private meeting he had in the White House to discuss how they could prove the election was stolen. [Who believes 81 million people legitimately voted for Joe Biden?]

Special counsel Jack Smith is digging into an Oval Office meeting that took place in the waning days of the Trump administration to discuss how the then-president could remain in power, fake news CNN reported Thursday.

The Oval Office meeting took place Dec. 18, about six weeks after the 2020 presidential election lost by former President Trump; outside advisers, including former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, gathered for a discussion with White House attorneys.

This is old news that they are resurrecting as the Biden Crime Family is outed:

They discussed a plan to have the military seize voting machines in the key states that Trump lost, appoint Powell as a special counsel to investigate purported voter fraud, and have Trump declare martial law as part of the effort to overturn the election results.

CNN reported that people attending the meeting shouted at and insulted one another. Powell and Byrne previously spoke about the meeting in testimony to the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

CNN reported that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani received questions about the meeting when he met with investigators for an interview last month.

Newsweek reports that top Republicans are cooperating. [Don’t you love these leaks while Donald Trump can’t speak about it?]

[If true, who could that be? Put your suggestions in the comments below.]

This Republican’s contribution sounds like a nothing-burger we’ve heard before:

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers has become the latest Republican to confirm they were interviewed as part of the federal investigation into the attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Bowers, who previously testified to the January 6 House Select Committee that Donald Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, called him to discuss a plan to appoint fake electoral officials to falsely declare that the former president beat Joe Biden in several states, told CNN that he has now spoken to the FBI as part of the probe.

“I am hesitant to talk about any subpoenas, etc. But I have been interviewed by the FBI,” Bowers said when asked whether he had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith’s office, adding he spoke to investigators “a few months ago.”

The GOP censured this person:

“I offered them nothing new. They seemed to have a good grasp on all of the testimony that I had given,” Bowers told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “They were very aware of the January 6th committee testimony that I gave. There may have been something that I said that was of interest. But I don’t remember anything standing out that had not been mentioned before.”

Bowers, who was censured by Arizona’s Republican Party last year because of his January 6 testimony, is believed to be the highest-ranking Republican official to have spoken with federal investigators in Smith’s probe about his conversations with Trump and his inner circle in the wake of the 2020 election.

This is more of the fake elector’s fake crime that suggests Trump and his attorneys can’t have a dissenting opinion they didn’t even bring to fruition. NOTHING HAPPENED.

Funny how this comes out after Dr. Gay Luft resurfaces with the goods on the Biden crime family selling us out to the Chinese Maoist military for money. I’m wondering if our intel agencies are filled with Maoists or if they’re on the take. Nah, it must be a conspiracy theory.

The SCOTUS clarified the elector’s issue but wasn’t so clear in 2020.

Related