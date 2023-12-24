WTH! Traffickers Flying Migrants From India?

Illegal migrants from India could be traveling to Nicaragua to enter the United States illegally.

About 300 Indian citizens have been sequestered in a small airport in the Champagne region of France for days as officials investigate whether the charter flight they were on was involved in human trafficking.

The group, which included families with children, was en route to Nicaragua, with the youngest passenger just 21 months old. Several were unaccompanied minors, according to the local civil protection agency.

Charter plane A340 was unmarked.

French officials got a tip and grounded the plane. While it isn’t clear if they were planning to enter the US illegally, it is important to note that the number of Indians coming illegally through Mexico is soaring.

This is insane. They’re flying from all over the world. Biden and Mayorkas should be arrested for destroying our sovereignty. Biden has made us the target of international criminals trafficking people from all over the world. This administration is aiding and abetting bad actors. Someone needs to investigate this, but who is funding this destruction? The UN? Deep-pocketed Marxists?

Plane grounded in France with 303 Indians: Legend Airlines expresses cooperation during probe, says ‘Not committed any wrongdoing’ pic.twitter.com/nw5aqsmnz2 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) December 23, 2023

They fly to Nicaragua and then travel to Mexico and the US:

