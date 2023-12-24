Gotaways with Rifles, Military-Age Men by the Thousands Daily

M Dowling
21

Thousands of illegals pour in with one border agent available.

Border patrol sector Chiefs have said what’s coming over the border keeps us up at night. They made their comments during interviews with the House Homeland Security Committee.

Fox News Digital obtained excerpts from transcripts of interviews with the committee taken during the year.

Then-chief patrol agent Jason Owens, now head of the border patrol, told lawmakers that a major concern for the agency is the impact of the humanitarian crisis.

Perhaps even more important are the known gotaways, carrying rifles, and wearing body armor.

Agents are constantly diverted from doing their job as thousands of military-age men pour across our border.

Why won’t someone investigate who is funding this, and arrest them? We know the UN is involved, our enemies like Nicolas Maduro are involved, and the worst offenders are right within our borders.

Our country is already ruined. The financial, political, and cultural devastation is already severe. We aren’t a country without borders, and we aren’t a Constitutional Republic. We are run by Oligarchs, donors who are picking at the bones of the US carcass, and we live in an Oligarchy of very evil people.

Biden and Mayorkas should be arrested. We’re not even impeaching them for the crimes they are committing NOW!


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
41 minutes ago

We’re losing our country by the day and we sit and do nothing.

