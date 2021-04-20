WTH? US STRATCOM says we must prepare for nuclear war?









The Biden presidency is a nightmare of epic proportions and it just got worse. USSTRATCOM wants us to know we must be prepared for a potential NUCLEAR WAR?

#USSTRATCOM Posture Statement Preview: The spectrum of conflict today is neither linear nor predictable. We must account for the possibility of conflict leading to conditions which could very rapidly drive an adversary to consider nuclear use as their least bad option. pic.twitter.com/4Oe7xkl05L — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) April 20, 2021

Is the senile man in the White House going to get us into a nuclear war? Very possibly. No one respects him.

THE STORY

The Daily Mail reports the U.S. Strategic Command will warn in its annual posture statement that the “spectrum of conflict today” could rapidly lead to nuclear war. They are warning us they must be prepared just in case.

Commander Charles Richard will give testimony to the House Armed Services Committee and the Senate Committee on Armed Services this week.

The testimony will be heard on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be delivered by Commander Richard alongside US Space Command’s Commander James Dickinson the Mail states.

Ahead of the review, he said his force has the difficult position of trying to prepare for a war that has never been fought before.

The army general told The Hill:

“United States Space Command faces a unique dilemma in that we can’t plan for future conflicts based on how we fought previous conflicts even if we were inclined to do so. Rather, we are preparing for the war not yet fought.

“Why do we need to prepare for such a conflict when space has traditionally been a peaceful domain, open to all for exploration, and whose benefits improve the lives of virtually every human being on Earth?

“As I will soon testify to Congress, the answer is because highly capable competitors realize the extraordinary military and economic advantages that space-based capabilities give to the United States and our allies.’

Commander Dickinson noted that China is rapidly building military space capabilities including anti-satellite weapons while Russia has already conducted a number of space missile tests.

Such threats could harm U.S. communication systems and the West’s ‘extraordinary reliance’ on space for modern technology.

We can’t go to war with China over Taiwan if that’s what they are thinking. Any time China wants to invade Taiwan, no matter how many weapons Taiwan has, the CCP will overrun them in a day or two. It’s a lost cause.

Strength in dealing with the enemy could ward this off but the administration refuses to show strength. They’re cowards.

GO TO WAR OVER UKRAINE?

The Daily Mail noted that Vladimir Putin has deployed more than 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border and in the Crimea where a new military camp was revealed by satellite imagery on Monday.

Moscow’s military says it is conducting exercises along the frontier in response to moves by Western military alliance NATO that “threaten Russia.”

Ukraine is pushing the West for more practical support as it looks to deter any further aggression from Moscow in a conflict that is already fraying U.S.-Russian relations.

Maybe Ukraine should have thought of that before they made DJT look bad when Biden was the weak actor all along.

Biden the Senile has called for the Russian president to “de-escalate” tensions and proposed a summit that could take place in Finland in the coming months.

Maybe Biden should stop calling Putin a killer and making up faux Trump-Putin conspiracy stories. In any case, are we going to war with a nuclear nation over Ukraine??? No thanks.

Perhaps Biden should stop showing weakness with Iran and forget that awful nuke treaty and start talking tough as DJT did.

Related