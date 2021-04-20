Man who tried to push undercover officer on subway tracks is FREE









Earlier this month, Riccardo Hernandez approached the undercover Asian cop on the subway in Dutch Kills. He told the man — a police officer, “That’s why you people are getting beat up,” Hernandez allegedly snarled. “I got nothing to lose.

“I will f–k you up!” Hernandez added. “This is my house.”

He tried to push the officer onto the subway tracks.

He was almost immediately freed and the judge said his hands were tied. This is despite a several-year police record with 12 arrests or more, most of which are sealed but do include possession of drugs and turnstile jumping.

He was cut loose on Sunday.

At Hernandez’s arraignment over the attempted push onto the tracks, Queens Supreme Court Justice Louis Nock said the state’s bail-reform measures barred him from holding Hernandez in jail.

“My hands are tied because, under the new bail rules, I have absolutely no authority or power to set bail on this defendant for this alleged offense,” the judge said.

If the officer had been hurt or run over by a train, they would be able to hold this very dangerous man.

Happy days in their world of New York City subways.

Is Mr. Hernandez an illegal alien? No one will say.

Related