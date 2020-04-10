Adam Schiff introduces legislation to establish a 2/21 commission

On Friday Adam Schiff, the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee introduced legislation that would establish a commission to review the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schiff said that it will be like the [worthless] 9/11 commission and it will take place beginning in February.

“After Pearl Harbor, September 11, and other momentous events in American history, independent, bipartisan commissions have been established to provide a complete accounting of what happened, what we did right and wrong, and what we can do to better protect the country in the future,” Schiff said in a statement.

“It is clear that a comprehensive and authoritative review will be required, not as a political exercise to cast blame, but to learn from our mistakes to prevent history from tragically repeating itself,” Schiff added.

The commission would be comprised of 10 members with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. Current government officials would not be eligible to serve on the commission.

Members would be appointed by the president and congressional leaders of both parties in the House and Senate.

The commission would be ordered to “make a full and complete assessment and accounting of the preparedness of the federal government, state governments, local governments, and the private sector for the outbreak and spread of COVID–19 in the United States.”

The commission would have subpoena power, hold public hearings and make recommendations to Congress and the executive branch for how the U.S. can be better prepared in the future for pandemics.

Schiff’s home-state senators, California Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, will introduce companion legislation in the upper chamber.

PELOSI-CLYBURN COMMISSION

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last week announced the creation of a select committee led by House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) to oversee the distribution of funds for the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus, and to assure that the taxpayer dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief and benefit our economy,” Pelosi said last week.

Unlike the commission proposed by Schiff, the panel led by Clyburn will not be an after-action review.

OPINION

The Pelosi/Clyburn commission will push relentlessly for free stuff for their far-left voting blocs. In addition, the anti-Republican propaganda they issue will be spread by their corrupt media.

The 2/21 commission will become Russia 3.0 should the President be re-elected. If it’s like the 9/11 commission, they won’t enact any of the recommended improvements.