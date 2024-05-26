Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg called for the U.S. to reverse its ban on Ukraine firing its missiles into the Russian mainland. President Trump told a Libertarian group that he would end the war.

Instead of seeking peace, we’re looking at World War III. Russia offered peace if they could keep the lands they won. That is their starting point.

In an interview with The Economist, Stoltenberg said that lifting the restrictions would allow Ukraine to push Russian forces back. The risk is that the escalation could lead to nuclear war and eventual conscription of US and EU youth. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stated he would bring back conscription.

“I think the time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they are put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine. Because, especially now when a lot the fighting is going on in Kharkiv, close to the border,” Stoltenberg said.

“To deny Ukraine the possibility of using these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very hard for them to defend themselves,” he continued. “It is legal, it is legitimate, and we are helping Ukraine with upholding that right, and that should include the ability to also strike targets on Russian territory.”

NATO chief Stoltenberg is calling for an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine by lifting restrictions against attacks within Russia. pic.twitter.com/ZGkVdezPnr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 25, 2024

TRUMP WILL END THE WAR

Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his promise to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict if re-elected in November swiftly. He argued that by financing “other people’s wars,” the US is increasing the likelihood of a global war. He promised to end such funding.

Speaking at the Libertarian Party’s national convention in Washington DC on Saturday, Trump claimed that under the current leadership, the US is turning into a “failed nation” and promised to restore “peace and stability” if he returns to the White House.

He named the main priorities. Ending the border crisis, stop the waste of US taxpayer dollars on funding foreign militaries, and protect “American sovereignty from the creeping hands of global government.”

Freedom, Prosperity, and Capitalism

“We will say freedom, prosperity, and capitalism in America,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “And before I even arrive at the Oval Office shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled so we quit spending hundreds of billions of dollars to fight other people’s wars and so that we start immediately saving thousands and sounds of lives,” he added.

“I am committed to restoring peace and stability and to stopping Joe Biden’s march to World War Three,” he continued, warning that a potential global war would be “like no other” because of the “massive weaponry” and claiming that he is “the only one” who can stop it.

He told Hungary’s president, Viktor Orban, that he had a “detailed plan” to end the war.

WHAT RUSSIA IS SAYING VIA RT

According to Moscow, the rhetoric about restrictions on US munitions is false. Russians said it is to maintain the illusion that the West is not part of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that US weapons had been used in attacks inside Russia. Weapons include ATACMS missiles armed with cluster warheads, and they strike civilian targets.

“We proceed from the fact that American and other Western weaponry strikes targets on the territory of Russia, primarily civilian infrastructure and residential areas,” he told reporters on Friday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made what he called a sobering visit to Ukraine. He reportedly urged the administration to let Kiev’s forces use American weapons freely. A group of US lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin …pressing him to give the Ukrainians…permission.

